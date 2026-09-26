The week in charts: India-NZ FTA, growth forecasts, trillion-dollar club

Growth upgrades

Global rating agencies and multilateral organisations have raised their forecasts for India’s economic growth for the fiscal year 2026-27, with four out of five now projecting growth of at least 7%. This week, S&P raised its forecast to 7% from 6.6% projected in its June outlook, while Fitch raised its forecast to 6.9% from 6.4%. The OECD also raised its forecast from 6.3% in its June outlook to 7.1%, while the Asian Development Bank raised its projection to 7% from its earlier July estimate of 6.6%. Last week, Moody’s also raised its forecast by a full percentage point to 7% (up from 6% in May). The agencies cited the economy’s resilient performance amid the US-Iran war and its knock-on effects on energy supplies and prices, along with stronger-than-expected 7.8% growth in the June quarter.