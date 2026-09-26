The week in charts: India-NZ FTA, growth forecasts, trillion-dollar club

From India and New Zealand finalizing a free-trade agreement to global agencies raising India’s growth forecasts, chipmaker AMD joining the $1 trillion market-cap club, the government preparing for higher cash demand when the new UPI regime begins on 15 October and Cristiano Ronaldo deciding to play on for Portugal—here are this week’s news in numbers.
Easier trade
India and New Zealand finalized a free-trade agreement (FTA) this week, which is set to come into force on 20 October. The agreement gives Indian exporters duty-free access across all tariff lines in New Zealand, while India has extended concessions on about 70% of tariff lines, covering about 95% of current bilateral trade value. New Zealand’s tariffs on Indian products currently range from zero to 10%, with an average of 2.2%. In 2025-26, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at about $1.16 billion. In the last 9 years, India has turned a trade deficit with New Zealand into a surplus. However, exports to New Zealand fell 20% in 2025-26, led by petroleum products, pushing India back into a trade deficit.