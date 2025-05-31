The week in charts: Monsoon cheer, India’s GDP rank, IIP slump
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has marginally raised its monsoon forecast for 2025, while April's industrial output growth slowed to 2.7%. Meanwhile, data continues to contradict recent claims by NITI Aayog’s CEO that India is already the world’s fourth-largest economy.