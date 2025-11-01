The week in charts: Onion farmers’ distress, Asean summit, Delhi’s cloud seeding

Although India-Asean trade more than doubled to $123.1 billion in 2024-25 from $56.2 billion in 2010-11, the gains have been skewed in favour of Asean members. Most of the trade is concentrated in five countries—Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand—which account for 95% of the total. Since the pact took effect in 2010, Asean’s share in India’s imports has risen steadily from 8.3% to 11.7%, while its share in exports has slipped from 10.2% to 8.9%, a Mint analysis showed.