The week in charts: A decade of UPI, services inflation, Kanda Express

UPI milestone

Ten years since its launch on 25 August 2016, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed from just another payment rail into the backbone of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Its rise is visible not only in transaction volumes but also in the amount of money flowing through the platform. UPI processed 241.62 billion transactions in FY26, up 30% from a year earlier. Its average transaction value declined to about ₹1,300 from the pandemic-year high of ₹1,836, signalling wider use for everyday purchases. In June 2026, UPI accounted for nearly 84% of retail payment transactions by volume and 58% by value. Its transaction value was equivalent to about 70% of currency in circulation by July, up from just 27-40% in 2022.