The Wing’s Working-Woman Aesthetic Has Moved to the Suburbs
Laetitia Gorra helped design the Wing, which defined an aesthetic for upwardly mobile women in the 2010s. Now she’s created a new, homier, co-working space.
In the 2010s, Laetitia Gorra helped define an aesthetic for working women in cities across the U.S. At the women’s-only co-working space the Wing, the interior designer developed corporate-chic interiors that brought color and texture to office furniture and conference rooms in urban locations. Now she’s aiming to do it again—but this time, for the post-pandemic work-from-homers who are used to carefully curated suburban houses.