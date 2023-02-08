The world’s biggest planes are finding their way back into the skies

Lufthansa said in January that in addition to its A380 fleet it was returning a handful of its decades-old, four-engine Airbus A340 jets to service as it deals with delays of deliveries of new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing. In addition, the U.S. plane maker’s newest entrant to the wide-body market, the 777X, is running about five years behind schedule. Lufthansa has ordered 777Xs to replace its remaining 747s.