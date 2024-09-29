The world’s most extreme cancel culture
The Economist 7 min read 29 Sep 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Summary
- Why North Korean pop reeks and K-pop rocks
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
North Korea’s rulers have always had strong views on art. Kim Il Sung, the regime’s founding despot, said artists should “arouse burning hatred for the enemy through their works". His son and successor, Kim Jong Il, was such a cinema enthusiast that he kidnapped a South Korean director and his actress ex-wife and forced them to make propaganda films, including a (surprisingly good) revolutionary Godzilla-style monster flick. Kim Jong Un, the current ruler, demands “masterpieces pulsating with the sentiment of the times", by which he means praise for himself.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less