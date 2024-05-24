Their trains were stalled. These hackers brought them back to life.

She emailed a group that called itself “Dragon Sector," and soon after, a trio of hackers reported for duty. A collection of coders with normal day jobs who come together in their off hours to defend cyberspace from malicious intrusions, they consider themselves “white-hat" hackers. To the extent that anybody knew about them, it was because Dragon Sector often participates in global “capture the flag" competitions, which solve complicated cybersecurity-related puzzles.