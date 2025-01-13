Their wealth is in their homes. Their homes are now ash.
Rebecca Picciotto , Nicole Friedman , Dan Frosch , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 13 Jan 2025, 05:16 PM IST
SummaryMany of L.A.’s middle-class homeowners bought properties years ago, before prices exploded. Now, they’re figuring out what to do next, as fires accelerate the city’s crushing housing crunch.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
LOS ANGELES – Sylvia Sweeney and her husband, Bob Honeychurch, bought their three-bedroom home nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley for $780,000 in 2009. At the start of this year, it was worth more than double that—$1.6 million, by one estimate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less