The/Nudge Foundation has received a grant from American philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott and husband Dan Jewett, in recognition of their work against social and economic inequities in India.

"The/Nudge has been selected by MacKenzie through a rigorous process of research and impact evaluation as one among the world’s 286 high-impact organizations. A total of $2.7 billion was donated by MacKenzie to the chosen non-profits, each receiving a significant donation," the Foundation said in a statement.

The grant comes at a time when the organization is scaling up its livelihood and skill development programmes across urban and rural India, promoting social entrepreneurship and ambitious public-private partnerships to strengthen the development sector and its collective impact. Mackenzie’s support will enable The/Nudge to focus on longer-term interventions, it said.

"In the aftermath of the pandemic, we have increased our focus on rural livelihoods and on strengthening the capacity of government systems," said Atul Satija, founder, The/Nudge Foundation.

The/Nudge will utilize this grant towards building its three impact streams all of which together tackle the complex problem of poverty alleviation, it said, adding that it will enable the foundation to invest further in its centres, build new capabilities and partner with governments and civil society organizations across the country to deliver collective impact.

The/Nudge Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has developed scalable models that have enabled over 10,000 underprivileged youth in becoming employment-ready and finding a place in the skill-based job market.

The/Nudge Centre for Rural Development has worked with over 1,200 ultra-poor families since 2019 to access economic opportunities and has a target of impacting 5 lakh lives by 2025 with a focus on rural livelihoods, working in tandem with the government and civil society.

The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation has nurtured over 100 social entrepreneurs to solve critical developmental challenges faced by the country, drawing talent, capital and resources to underserved problems, serving over 10 million people in under four years.

