'There is a bomb on the flight': Tissue note causes major scare on Air India flight; airline responds

"There is a bomb on the flight," -- the handwritten note on a piece of tissue paper triggered severe fright aboard an Air India flight on Friday. The crew member who discovered the note raised a major security scare; however, upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax.

A major security scare unfolded in the early hours of Friday after a bomb threat was reported on an Air India flight stationed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Around 4:00 am, a crew member onboard discovered a threatening message scribbled on a tissue paper. The note read: "There is a bomb on the Air India flight."

Following the discovery of the note, an extensive search operation was initiated. Security teams carried out a thorough investigation and rigorous checks to ensure the safety of passengers and assess the credibility of the threat. Authorities later confirmed that the bomb threat was a "hoax."

The threat was reported at Terminal 3 of the airport, which handles several international flights, prompting a swift emergency response. An investigation is currently underway to identify the source of the threat.

“A non-specific security alert was detected on one of our aircraft. Standard security procedures were duly carried out, and the aircraft has been cleared for the next flight. Air India accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew,” the airline said in a statement.

Just over a week ago, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight originating from Kochi made an emergency landing in Nagpur following a bomb threat. The aircraft, which had arrived from Muscat, departed for Delhi at 9:31 am carrying 157 passengers and six crew members.

A similar incident occurred in February last year, when a bomb threat was received at Delhi airport for a Kolkata-bound flight before departure. That too was later confirmed to be a hoax after thorough checks.

In another instance, in October last year, more than 250 flights across India were disrupted due to a series of hoax bomb threats.

