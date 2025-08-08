Optical illusion: Reddit’s newest visual challenge has a hidden spider, and it’s driving people crazy

Optical illusions are going viral these days. One particular challenge has left people squinting at their screens, trying to figure out what this chaotic, speckled carpet is hiding. An image going viral on Reddit this week has thousands of users spiraling into visual frustration, all thanks to a surprisingly well-camouflaged spider. The post was shared on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. At first glance, this one looks like an old carpet - a mess of tiny multicolored threads and pixel-like noise. But somewhere in this static mess, there is a spider.

“Thought this was one of those magic eye things that if I stare at it long enough I’ll see it,” one Redditor commented, summing up the experience of just about everyone who saw it.

Optical illusion: Where is the spider? The spider blends seamlessly into the colorful mess, using its natural body pattern and shape to mimic the surroundings almost perfectly. If you gave up and scrolled through the comments, you are not alone. “The amount of time this took me to figure out was not a magic eye image is embarrassing. To be a fly on the wall in the room with me just now…,” one user wrote, after finally spotting the arachnid.

Some users joked that the spider had evolved specifically for this carpet. Others admitted they could not find it at all until someone pointed it out.

And once you see it? You cannot unsee it.

According to the Reddit users, the spider is hiding in the bottom-left portion of the image, slightly off-edge. Look closely and you will catch the faint outline of legs stretching out across the texture.

Why do these illusions mess with us? Optical illusions like this one trick your brain’s pattern recognition system. Your mind tries to make sense of the chaos, searching for symmetry, color differences, or shapes that do not belong. But when the camouflaged subject is as naturally adapted as this spider, it gets way harder.

This is not the first time Reddit has had a collective meltdown over an image like this. Camouflage illusions, especially those involving snakes, cats, or insects in natural or urban textures, are a recurring hit in the world of optical illusions.

FAQs

Where is the spider in the viral carpet image? The spider is slightly off-edge, toward the bottom left side of the image.

Is this a Magic Eye illusion? No, it is a regular photo, not a stereogram.