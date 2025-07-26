‘There is deer on the runway’: Pilot of Alaska Airlines flight issued warning moments before hit | Video

A video showing an Alaska Airlines plane striking multiple deer on a runway has gone viral on social media, prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident occurred at Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport, where a Boeing 737 aircraft hit more than two deer while landing.

Video shows dramatic runway scene The clip shared on X captures the moment the plane begins to descend. As it moves along the runway, it runs into several deer wandering across the tarmac. The video ends with the aircraft coming to a complete stop.

An X user who posted the footage wrote, “An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 hit a few deer while landing at Kodiak Airport.”

Pilots reported deer before landing According to a report by CNN, which cited LiveATC.net, the pilots had spotted the animals before touching down and alerted air traffic control.

“There is deer on the runway,” the pilot said after receiving landing clearance.

The control tower responded, “Roger, do you have an idea of where they are at currently?” The pilot then replied, “The intersection.”

Aircraft damaged, flights cancelled A spokesperson for Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport told CNN that the plane’s main landing gear was damaged in the incident and would need repairs in Kodiak.

As a result, all passenger flights to and from the airport were cancelled for the rest of the day. Affected travellers were rebooked on alternative flights.

Animal strikes not uncommon CNN reported that animal collisions involving aircraft are fairly frequent across the United States. Last year alone, over 22,000 such incidents were recorded — including five at Kodiak Airport.

While bird strikes are the most common, 2024 has also seen planes hit an alligator in Florida, a mongoose in Hawaii, and a badger in North Dakota.