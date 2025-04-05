These are the world’s 10 most powerful passports in 2025—What is India’s rank on the Nomad Passport Index?

The 2025 edition of the Nomad Passport Index has been released, revealing Ireland as the holder of the world’s most powerful passport. The annual index, published by Nomad Capitalist, ranks passports not solely on visa-free access, but on a combination of five key metrics:

Travel freedom Taxation policy Global perception Dual citizenship availability Personal and financial freedoms.

Ireland’s rise to the top is attributed not only to its broad visa-free access but also to its favorable tax laws for non-residents, high levels of personal freedom, and the advantages that come with European Union membership. These factors collectively give Irish passport holders considerable global mobility and flexibility in lifestyle and financial planning.

Switzerland and Greece share second place, combining strong international travel access with favorable residency rights and solid reputations. Greece’s growing appeal to investors and digital nomads, alongside Switzerland’s global neutrality and financial security, helped boost both countries in the rankings.

Portugal, Malta, and Italy follow closely. Each country provides generous visa-free travel within Europe and beyond, along with tax incentives and popular citizenship-by-descent pathways.

The rest of the top 10 includes Norway, Luxembourg, Finland and Iceland — countries known for high quality of life, liberal citizenship laws, and excellent diplomatic standing. Their passports grant wide-ranging access to countries across the globe with minimal visa restrictions.

India stands at 148th, shares rank with Comoros In stark contrast, India has been ranked 148th, tied with Comoros. Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 countries. However, the relatively low ranking reflects broader issues that extend beyond travel restrictions. India’s global perception, restrictions on dual citizenship, and taxation based on global income contribute to its diminished score in the index.

The Nomad Passport Index is designed not just for casual travelers, but also for high-net-worth individuals, digital nomads, and business professionals seeking global freedom and flexibility. A higher-ranked passport typically enables greater ease of movement, more favorable residency options, and increased access to international financial systems and opportunities.

While India’s passport offers access to several friendly nations, its overall score suggests there is room for improvement in terms of personal and economic freedoms, tax reforms, and global diplomatic outreach. For many globally mobile individuals, the passport they hold can significantly influence their quality of life and professional potential.

Where Do India’s Neighbors Stand? India’s ranking places it below several of its regional neighbors. Bangladesh ranks 181, and Nepal is slightly ahead at 180, both reflecting similar visa limitations and governance restrictions, though India fares slightly better in global perception and taxation.

Pakistan ranks 195th, making it one of the lowest-ranked passports in the world. Limited visa-free access, poor global reputation, and rigid citizenship policies contribute to its position.

China, in contrast, holds a significantly better spot at 119th. While still far from the top, China’s improved diplomatic ties, visa treaties, and economic influence offer its citizens broader access — although it maintains strict control over dual citizenship and personal freedoms. Advertisement

