These Machines Save the Sickest Patients. When to Turn Them Off Is Tricky.

Patients have spent 600 days on machines some people come to rely on.

The machine that saved Ryan Robbins's life is raising tough ethical questions about how drastically to intervene on behalf of the critically ill.

After Covid-19 ravaged the 51-year-old’s lungs in July 2021, doctors at a hospital in Phoenix used a machine known as an ECMO to keep him alive. His condition got worse. The next month, a doctor brought up how badly he was doing to prepare his wife for the possibility that continuing ECMO treatment might become futile.

Melanie Robbins said she could sense her husband respond as she read and sang to him, and believed he would recover. "I wouldn't listen," she said.

ECMO, for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, siphons blood out of the body into a machine that takes over the work of the lungs—adding oxygen and removing carbon dioxide—before returning the blood to the body. Unlike mechanical ventilation that moves air through the lungs, and as a result can do more harm to the injured organ, ECMO takes the lungs out of the equation, allowing them to rest.

It works via tubes inserted into veins and arteries at the groin or neck. While people on ventilators can go to long-term-care facilities or even home, patients on ECMO must stay in ICUs. Some ECMO patients are awake to talk with family and doctors or do rehabilitation exercises.

Hospitals relied on the machines to keep severely ill Covid-19 patients alive during the pandemic, accelerating wider adoption that started with a rise in heart and lung transplants in the U.S. Sales of ECMO machines, which cost about $150,000, are projected to grow from $228 million in 2022 to $278 million in 2028, according to research company Insight Partners.

The machines are meant as a bridge out of crisis, to recovery or a transplant. But some patients have lived on them for more than 600 days. And some patients deteriorate past a point where they could live without the machines. Doctors then have to make ethically and emotionally difficult decisions on when to withdraw ECMO support. In some cases, they work with family members and patients to select a date.

“What is so different with ECMO is that you can be living in a way you might find acceptable. And we say it has to end," said Dr. Daniela Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “That is wild. Who decides what kind of life has quality?"

There is no national standard for ECMO use. Because ECMO patients can be awake, talking and walking, doctors said it can be harder to confront the reality of their prognosis without the machine.

“We definitely develop strong bonds," said Dr. Daniel Rowan, who works in the ICU at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

Being an ECMO patient can be grueling. The machines require the use of blood thinners to prevent clots, which can cause bleeding in the brain or elsewhere. Infections can form where tubes are attached to the body. Air bubbles can cause embolisms. Some patients’ arms and legs turn black and feet become necrotic because of a lack of blood flow.

"You don't want wards of people dying on ECMO machines," said Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

ECMO has been used in children for about 40 years, but its success in adults has really been established in the past decade. In a study of 370 ECMO patients published in August in the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, 70% of patients who survived to 30 days were alive five years later.

Melanie Robbins, 51, was grateful when her husband Ryan was placed on ECMO two years ago at HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix.

A few weeks into his treatment, doctors wanted to wake him for physical therapy. But he developed an infection in the tubes on each side of his groin used to collect and return blood to his body. His kidneys began failing. On Aug. 18, doctors told Melanie to convey any last words to her husband.

“We were letting Melanie know we don’t know how this is going to go and if he is going to survive off ECMO," said Celina Acevedo-Adams, a nurse practitioner at the hospital. “It was pretty harsh. They are honest conversations."

Doctors again raised his poor condition when he had been on ECMO for about 30 days. Melanie said she was prepared to say no if they suggested ending ECMO treatment. They kept going.

"Nobody gave up on him because I wouldn't give up," she said.

For Ryan’s birthday on Aug. 31, staff signed a banner and gathered in his room for cake.

Ryan remembers their voices. Soon, he began to improve and was alert enough to do physical therapy. After 46 days on ECMO, doctors disconnected the machine. He went home in December 2021.

"It is a long recovery, but I am blessed to no end," Ryan said.

When he was discharged from a rehabilitation facility, staff had a wheelchair at the ready. Ryan walked out with only a cane.

Write to Stephanie Armour at Stephanie.Armour@wsj.com

