These Netflix Documentaries Are Hits. Scientists Hate Them.

In the show, Hancock suggests this lost civilization enabled the construction of pyramids in Mexico and Indonesia, stone temples in Micronesia and Malta, and raised mounds in the southern U.S., among other structures. He says an underground city in modern-day Turkey might have once housed this civilization. He also points to a submerged geological feature in the Bahamas known as the Bimini Road, or Bimini Wall, as potential evidence of its road-building.