These Oil Giants Don’t Seem Tempted by Merger Mania

Oil bosses in Europe are intent on closing the valuation gap with their American rivals. This doesn't automatically mean they will follow Exxon Mobil and Chevron down the megamerger path.

“M&A is not really on our minds, if I’m honest," BP interim boss Murray Auchincloss said on the company’s earnings call this week when asked for his reaction to Exxon Mobil and Chevron’s recent multibillion-dollar spending spree.

With oil at around $90 a barrel, BP thinks it makes sense to exploit the 36 billion barrels already in its portfolio rather than rush out to buy more. The company plans to grow its U.S. production by 7% annually between now and 2030 but also wants to bulk up on businesses that should do well during the energy transition, such as electric-vehicle charging.

Shell, which released solid third-quarter results on Thursday, also said it will prioritize running what it already owns as efficiently as possible. And CEO Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal that the company is better off spending billions of dollars on its own shares right now. “We are a better investment than many other inorganic options out there."

Shell and BP may be less relaxed about the American deals than they are willing to admit in public. And there is speculation that the two companies could merge, with smaller businesses or even with each other. But European oil companies’ lower stock market valuations make all-share offers for U.S. assets tricky. High energy prices mean they are still producing plenty of cash that could be used for acquisitions. But Shell and BP are more cautious about long-term demand for oil than their American peers.

Besides, Shell and BP aren't cheaper than Exxon Mobil and Chevron because of their smaller size—shareholders are dubious about the Europeans' clean energy investments. Headlines this week about turmoil in U.S. offshore wind won't help to boost confidence in renewables. In its latest quarterly results, BP took a $540 million impairment on its New York offshore wind farm projects. And shares in Danish wind-farm developer Orsted tanked more than 20% Wednesday after it halted two U.S. projects that no longer make sense financially.

European oil majors would first need to agree on where to invest before they could justify a big merger. Shell and BP have already changed tack with their green investments. BP says it will focus on biofuels and EV charging, where returns are higher than wind and solar. The company will only invest in renewable power to take carbon emissions out of its own business, such as to provide clean electricity for its oil refineries. Shell also wants to use renewable power to reduce emissions in day-to-day operations and thinks its trading division will eventually generate profits trading green energy.

Progress from this more incremental approach is slow. Shell’s stock trades at eight times forecast earnings, up from seven times before the company’s capital markets day in June. BP’s stock got a boost earlier in the year when it reversed plans to make deep cuts to its fossil-fuel production.

Ironically, last month's megamergers in the U.S. have been helpful: Exxon Mobil and Chevron have fallen in value since announcing their respective takeovers of Pioneer and Hess, narrowing the trans-Atlantic gap further. Weak third-quarter results may also have played a role.

The real game changer for Shell and BP would be if public market investors began to give them credit for their low-carbon assets. The 10 biggest constituents of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index trade at a multiple of 17 times forecast earnings, much higher than fossil-fuel companies in Europe or stateside.

But that will take a very long time. The wall of cash looking for green energy investments needs to see much more progress—perhaps 40% or 50% of profits coming from low-carbon businesses, or a larger share of capital expenditure being spent on clean energy—to feel comfortable holding oil-and-gas stocks.

No one seems to agree on how quickly the world's energy system can cut emissions. Exxon Mobil doesn't see demand for oil falling at all between now and 2050, while the International Energy Agency thinks peak oil demand is just a handful of years away.

That makes it tough for traditional energy companies to know which way to jump, making the case for a European megamerger even less clear.

Write to Carol Ryan at carol.ryan@wsj.com

