THESE states in US to witness Northern Lights this week: Report1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:23 PM IST
The lights, typically seen as a greenish-blue glow, however appear in other colours too like red, yellow and purple.
Aurora borealis, also referred to as northern lights, will be visible in parts of Canada and Alaska this week. Apart from this, the people of the United States' Wisconsin, Michigan, and Montana would also be able to witness these Northern Lights, reported Economic Times on 14 July.
