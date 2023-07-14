Aurora borealis, also referred to as northern lights, will be visible in parts of Canada and Alaska this week. Apart from this, the people of the United States' Wisconsin, Michigan, and Montana would also be able to witness these Northern Lights, reported Economic Times on 14 July.

As per details, the Northern Lights are a natural light display in the sky, mostly taking place around the Arctic and Antarctic. The lighting effects are caused by the collision of charged particles from the sun with the Earth's atmosphere.

The lights, typically seen as a greenish-blue glow, however, appear in other colours too like red, yellow, and purple. Though the light's intensity depends on the strength of the solar wind and the Earth's magnetic field.

Scientists monitoring the sun using telescopes on Earth and in space say that the lights are most active during periods of solar activity, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, added the ET report.

The ejections are capable of sending large amounts of charged particles toward the Earth, which interacts with our atmosphere to create auroras.

According to scientists, the best time to see Northern Lights is during winter, especially when the nights are long and dark. However, they are also visible during the summer, albeit less frequently.

Places to see Northern Lights in North America include Canada, Alaska, and the northern United States. While Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia are also places where they are seen.