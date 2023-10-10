These Stocks Are Screaming Recession. It’s Almost Time to Buy Them.

The Russell 2000 index remains in a bear market since peaking in late 2021 and has lagged behind the large capitalization Russell 1000 by a whopping 13 percentage points this year. The upshot? These stocks have been good at signaling recessions but are also those that investors have been best off owning after one has materialized. Over the past 11 recessions, a small-cap stock index maintained by MSCI has beaten large-caps in the 12 months after a recession was declared every time, leading them by 16.51 percentage points on average.

