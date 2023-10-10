These Stocks Are Screaming Recession. It’s Almost Time to Buy Them.
Small-capitalization stocks can supercharge portfolios on the other side of economic downturn.
However magnificent the “Magnificent Seven" tech titans might be, it is probably time for investors to look past them—way past.
Of the 3,000 companies that make up virtually all of America’s stock market, an index representing the most valuable one-third, the Russell 1000, is looking healthy again. Stocks can be a harbinger of economic downturns, but a false alarm after last year’s mild bear market seemed to prove economist Paul Samuelson’s quip that “the stock market has predicted nine out of the last five recessions."
Look below the hood, though, and stocks’ message about the economy is more concerning. The remaining 2,000 companies, members of the Russell 2000 index, are considered small capitalization stocks. While they make up less than one-tenth of the overall market’s value, their size makes them much more sensitive to emerging economic strains.
The Russell 2000 index remains in a bear market since peaking in late 2021 and has lagged behind the large capitalization Russell 1000 by a whopping 13 percentage points this year. The upshot? These stocks have been good at signaling recessions but are also those that investors have been best off owning after one has materialized. Over the past 11 recessions, a small-cap stock index maintained by MSCI has beaten large-caps in the 12 months after a recession was declared every time, leading them by 16.51 percentage points on average.
Picking the exact turning point small-caps get their mojo back is a fool’s errand. One rough indicator could simply be the ratio of the Russell 2000 to the Russell 1000 index, which has moved between a low of 58% in the spring of 1999 to a high of around 115% in 2011, three years after the global financial crisis. Today, it is back down to 74%, indicating a fairly stressed level.
This time, though, is investors’ love for everything “AI" and tech titans Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms and Google-parent Alphabet just making the rest of the stock market look weak? The proportion of large-cap stocks considered tech is about twice that within the Russell 2000 index. And while that index’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 12 times seems enticing, it could be cheap for a reason.
Small companies are facing unusually tough times as interest rates surge. For example, strategists at RBC Capital Markets noted in a presentation late last year as interest rates were beginning to rise that firms in the Russell 2000 index had a weighted average maturity of 4.8 years on their borrowings compared with 8.8 years for large companies. Moreover, a higher share of small firms’ debt is floating rather than fixed rate and dependent on recently troubled banks rather than the bond market. Indeed, many small-cap stocks are banks.
Small companies are individually more volatile and prone to fail, but there are some safer ways to get exposure to them. An obvious one is owning a diversified index fund or even an actively managed fund given the lack of Wall Street analyst coverage many small companies receive. Another would be to build in an added margin of safety by targeting small-cap value.
That could have the added benefit of supercharging returns during a recovery. For example, the years 2001 through 2004 saw $100 invested in the S&P 500 turn into about $98, including dividends, while an investment in the Russell 2000 Value Index grew to $180.
Year-to-date, the Russell 2000 Value Index has lagged behind even the broader small-cap group, but small-cap value stocks’ long-run performance has been impressive. The annualized return of small-cap value stocks since 1926 has been more than 4 percentage points higher than large-cap growth companies, according to data from economics professors Eugene Fama and Kenneth French.
Good things can come in small, cheap packages.
