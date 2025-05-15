'They are helping our enemy Pakistan': Indian traders boycott fruits from Turkey

Following Turkey's support for Pakistan, calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have surfaced across the country, with traders beginning to boycott Turkish products such as apples and marble. In fact, travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo also issued advisories against visiting these nations.

A proprietor selling fruits in Odisha's Bhadrak firmly expressed disapproval of importing any product from Turkey, saying they are helping “enemy Pakistan.” "We will neither import fruits from Turkey nor sell them as they are helping our enemy Pakistan," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Another fruit seller echoed a similar sentiment and said: "... Turkey is helping Pakistan and supplying it with war equipment. They are acting in favour of terrorists. Pakistan is treated as a terrorist country... We Indians are opposed to it, and we should boycott the fruits produced by Turkey and supplied to India... We should altogether boycott not only Pakistan but also Turkey."

Others accused Turkey of using revenue gained from Indian markets to aid Pakistan against New Delhi and vowed to stop the sale of all products from the West Asian country. “Turkey gave drones to Pakistan, which were used to attack India. That's why we've decided to stop selling Turkish fruits,” said a UP fruit vendor.



Shadab Khan, a fruit trader in Ghaziabad, said they have started to boycott all products from Turkey. “Apart from apples, several other fruits were imported from Turkey. We took this step because Turkey supported Pakistan. Turkey used to do good business in India, but now we have ended all trade with them. We will never import anything from Turkey in the future,” he asserted.

Similarly, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University amid anger over Turkey's support for Pakistan.

Turkey has faced massive wrath over its support for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor – a retaliatory strike against terror targets after the Pahalgam attack.