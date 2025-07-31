‘They beat me relentlessly’: Indian man's face fractured in ‘racist’ attack in Ireland

In what appears to be yet another racially motivated attack in Ireland, an Indian-origin entrepreneur has claimed he was violently attacked by a group of teenagers in Ireland's Dublin. Santosh Yadav, a senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway in Letterkenny, said he was “relentlessly beaten” and left bleeding on the pavement near his home.

In a detailed post on LinkedIn, Yadav described the horrifying experience, saying, “After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement.”

He said he managed to contact the Gardai (Irish police), after which an ambulance took him to Blanchardstown Hospital. Doctors there confirmed a fractured cheekbone and referred him for specialist care.

Yadav also claimed that such “unprovoked” attacks were becoming more frequent in the country. “This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators. They run free and are emboldened to attack again,” he said.

Calling for action, Yadav urged authorities to take strict steps against those targeting minorities. He tagged the Government of Ireland, the Indian Embassy in Dublin, India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and diplomat Akhilesh Mishra in his appeal. “We deserve to feel safe. We deserve to walk on the streets without fear," he added.

His post included two photos — one showing his face bloodied from the attack, and another of his broken glasses.

Pattern of Attacks? The incident comes just days after another Indian man was allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin’s Tallaght area on July 19. According to Jennifer Murray, an Irish woman who came to the victim’s aid, this was not the first such incident in the area.

In a Facebook video posted on July 20, Murray said, “At least four Indian men and another man have been facially stabbed by this gang of teenagers in the last four days in Tallaght.” She also dismissed claims made by the group that the Indian man had been found behaving inappropriately with children. “That narrative was soon rejected... the man was miles away from that playground,” she said.