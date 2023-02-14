'They kept banging on door, seized laptops': When Income Tax officials landed at Delhi BBC office
- The Income Tax searches at the New Delhi BBC office came a week after the broadcaster aired a documentary critical of PM Modi. A source recalls the day the I-T officials landed at the BBC office
‘It was a regular office day and then we heard a banging on the door’ is how a source recollects the abrupt visit of the Income Tax officials at the New Delhi BBC office. After a while, the BBC staff was asked to leave their phones and laptops for the rest of the day. But the ordeal had just begun.
