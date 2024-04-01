They thought Ozempic would help them lose weight. It didn’t work.
Sumathi Reddy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Apr 2024, 04:21 PM IST
SummaryThere is a wide variation in how much weight people lose on GLP-1 medications.
Behind the blockbuster success of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy is a less-noticed phenomenon: Some people don’t lose much weight on them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less