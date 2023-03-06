Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi took a dig at the Central government after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at her residence in Patna in connection with the land-for-jobs case. Rabri Devi said that “they" will continue to bother her family but they will stand. Reacting to the CBI visit to her residence, Rabri Devi said, "They will bother us thousand times but we will stand."

In a statement, the investigation agency said that Rabri Devi had herself decided 6 March as the date of the hearing in the case.

#WATCH | Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi says, "They will bother us thousand times but we will stand," as she reacts to CBI's visit to her residence in Patna in the land-for-job case. pic.twitter.com/ThOYazHd9M — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

"A few days ago CBI summoned former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and she herself decided Monday, March 6 as the date of questioning at her residence. It's not that CBI barged in," a CBI official told ANI.

After the CBI reached at her residence earlier in the day, Rabri Devi commented on the visit and said, “This is nothing. This has been the case since the beginning."

However, condemning the visit of the CBI team to Rabri Devi's residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "This is wrong, raids like these are humiliating."

On 7 October 2022, the investigation agency submitted a chargesheet accusing Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 other individuals of participating in an alleged land-for-jobs scam during their tenure as Bihar chief ministers.

CBI on Monday told ANI that it is likely to question former Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the alleged scam. CBI has also said that it had also served notice to Yadav a few days ago.

"A few days ago, the CBI had served notice to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. CBI is likely to question Lalu Yadav soon," a CBI official told ANI on Monday.

