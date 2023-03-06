Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi took a dig at the Central government after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at her residence in Patna in connection with the land-for-jobs case. Rabri Devi said that “they" will continue to bother her family but they will stand. Reacting to the CBI visit to her residence, Rabri Devi said, "They will bother us thousand times but we will stand."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}