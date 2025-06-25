This festival-themed puzzle has people scratching their heads. Can you solve it fast?

Tricky optical illusions not just help in sharpening the mind, they put your problem-solving skills to the test. These puzzles make people think out of the box and come up with creative solutions. One such visual puzzle is getting viral on social media, asking viewers to locate some characters in a crowd. The challenge is inspired by one of the most relatable problems people face when they attend a festival or event- finding their friends in a packed crowd.

Brain teaser: Can you solve this challenge in 40 seconds? Anyone who has been to a festival knows the value of a standout flag. It is often the online thing that helps you find your friends. The challenge here is to figure out the standout flag in the photo in less than 40 seconds.

Look for a flag with a disco ball in the image. Can you spot it? It’s located on the right side of the image. If you cannot figure it out, take a step back, close your eyes for a moment and then refocus to find the flag.

Haven’t managed to find the flag? Here’s another hint for you. Scan the photo for a pink love heart flag. Found it? The standout flag is right there, just above the flagpole next to the green peace sign.

If you managed to figure out the optical illusion in less than 40 seconds, you are definitely a pro at attending festivals and locating your friends. If not, there’s always next time.

Why are optical illusions important? These brain teasers help you develop your cognitive functions. They enable out-of-the-box thinking and enhance creativity. Optical illusions help individuals keep their brain active.

FAQs 1. How brain teasers help in real life? They help in sharpening the mind and making better decisions in life.

2. What are brain teasers? They are basically puzzles or problems which are designed to stimulate mental activity and challenge analytical skills of a person.