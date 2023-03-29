Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the senior Congress leader was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha because of his “arrogance" while also alleging that the Congress leader considers it his “birthright" to rule the country since he is born in a certain family.

“Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified because of his arrogance. He thinks it is his birthright to rule this country and that is causing all this cognitive dissonance in his mind," Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI.

Mentioning the Gujarat High Court order, the Union Minister said “Rahul Gandhi today says that the court is wrong". He further went ahead and said that Rahul Gandhi thinks “ruling this country is his birthright."

"He thinks that it becomes his birthright to rule the country since he is born into a certain family. He considers himself above the Constitution, court and Parliament," Vaishnaw said.

"He considers himself above the country's institutions. Rahul Gandhi thinks no court can give a judgement against him... He thinks that the provision in the Constitution for disqualification should not be applied to him because he is in politics with a feeling of entitlement," he added.

All 'corrupt' have come on a single stage, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Calling out upon opposition, the Union Minister said that all the “corrupt" have come together on a single stage. Notably, the opposition is trying to unite against the government on the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

He also stated that the only intention of the opposition is to “derail and disturb the government" and the new energy in the country. Recalling the UPA days, he said that the country was looted during the UPA government.

He further called out Rahul Gandhi for tearing apart the ordinance when the PM was abroad. He alleged Rahul Gandhi of considering himself above every instituteion.

A day ahead of the Union Minister's press conference, Prime Ministe Narendra Modi said that all those who are deeply rooted in corrpution have come together and are attacking country's constitutional institutions.

(With agency inputs)