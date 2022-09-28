Third-gender persons get relaxations for new ration cards in Maharashtra1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 08:40 PM IST
- Third-gender persons have been given relaxations for new ration cards in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a resolution giving relaxations to the third gender persons for residential proof and identity proofs on applying for a new ration card. According to the resolution, the applications of the third gender persons would now be considered if they have their names registered in the state aids control society.