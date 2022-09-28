The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a resolution giving relaxations to the third gender persons for residential proof and identity proofs on applying for a new ration card. According to the resolution, the applications of the third gender persons would now be considered if they have their names registered in the state aids control society.

Their applications would also be considered if they have a voter ID where they have been registered as the third-gender persons.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had announced reservation for ‘male third gender’ in recruitment to the state armed forces. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started.

“For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the ‘male third gender’," the Karnataka home minister said.

As the announcement was made, the transgender activists hailed the move of the Karnataka government.

“I welcome the decision," Karnataka ‘Rajyotsava’ awardee Akkai Padmashali, a transgender and founder of ‘Ondede’ which works for transgenders’ welfare, was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The queer activist said the announcement is “a mainstreaming of the third gender" but added “there is no third gender called ‘Male Third Gender’.""What I understand from their (government) point of view is that probably, they are referring to the ‘female to male transformed transgender man’," Padmashali said.

