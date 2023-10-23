The Flight services at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport would be temporarily suspended for five hours today i.e. on 23 October in order to enable the traditional "Arattu" procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple to pass through the runway, TIAL has said in a social media post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ritual is in line with a decades-old practice involving the Travancore Royals. The flight operations will remain suspended from 4 pm to 9 pm today.

Taking to X, TIAL wrote: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dear passengers, on October 23, 2023, flight services will be suspended from 1600 hrs to 2100 hrs to enable the smooth continuation of the holy Arattu procession through our runway. Our team is committed to ensuring your journey remains seamless at our #GatewayToGoodness."

As per PTI report, The practice of the temple procession passing along the route to reach the Shangumugham beach for the holy bath of the idols began centuries ago. The ritual also continued even after the establishment of the TIAL airport in 1932.

When the airport was constructed in the particular place, the then Travancore King Sree Chithira Thirunal had made it clear that the facility would be open to the public for 363 days in a year and for two days for Lord Padmanabha, the titular deity of the royal family, according to historians, as reported by PTI {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airport has been pausing operations and rescheduling flights twice every year for decades to enable the bi-annual centuries-old ceremonial procession of the shrine to pass through the runway.

