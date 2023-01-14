This AI platform, not ChatGPT, lets you to talk to Ironman, Einstein

Artificial Intelligence never fails to surprise us. With new breakthroughs every day, the AI space is becoming more and more powerful. ChatGPT has created a lot of buzz recently for its apt answering capability and free services. However, a new platform called Character.AI is gaining momentum as it lets users speak to Billie Eilish, Elon Musk and even fictional characters like Iron Man, Jon Snow, Batman and more.

Character.AI, an Artificial Intelligence based chatbot, allows users to speak with the digital avatars of famous personalities, be it real or fictional and to converse them freely with open ended conversations. It was created by former Google researchers Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer and was made public in September last year. It runs on complex learning models to generate human-like text responses and participate in contextual conversation.

However, it is not created to provide information. Instead, the chatbot aims to entertain the users. In a recent interview with New York Times, the creators explained. “These systems are not designed for truth. They are designed for plausible conversation. Character. AI is useful today- for fun, for emotional support, for generating ideas, for all kinds of creativity," cited in a report by TechRadar.

It is even more interesting that the platform allows users to create their own character and put them through the web application’s learning model to allow others to interact with it.

Furthermore, the platform comes with a bunch of chatbots for entertainment. For example, Highschool Simulator is a text-based game where users have to survive as the new kid in a weird school. Similarly, Story maker will be able to write a story for users on the prompt shared by them.

Just like every other AI platform, this chatbot also has certain limitations. Some of its limitations are limited memory space, lack of factual data, a basic level of limitation of personality it is based on and its shortcoming to understand sarcasm and tone of the sentence.

Meanwhile, various imposter chatbots of ChatGPT have emerged on the App Store and Play Store. It is noteworthy that as of now, there is no ChatGPT mobile app. However, there are dozens of imposters doing rounds over the App Store and Play Store.

