This AI platform, not ChatGPT, lets you to talk to Ironman, Einstein

This AI platform, not ChatGPT, lets you to talk to Ironman, Einstein2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 01:01 PM IST
- Character.AI, an Artificial Intelligence based chatbot, allows users to speak with the digital avatars of famous personalities, be it real or fictional and to converse them freely with open ended conversations. It was created by former Google researchers Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer and was made public in September last year. It runs on complex learning models to generate human-like text responses and participate in contextual conversation.