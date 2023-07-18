The Victoria state in Australia has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing significant cost overruns. The initial estimated budget of Aus$2 billion escalated to approximately Aus$7 billion, leading the state's Premier, Daniel Andrews, to deem it “well and truly too much".

He announced that the Games would not proceed in Victoria in 2026 and informed the Commonwealth Games authorities of their decision to terminate the contract.

"I've made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions in this job. This is not one of them. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that," Daniel Andrews said at a press conference in Melbourne.

The multi-sport event, featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines, was planned to be held across five regional hubs in Victoria. However, Andrews' team explored cost-cutting options, including reducing the number of hubs or moving the Games to Melbourne, but found them unfeasible. Instead, the state announced a Aus$2 billion support package for regional Victoria.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to host an event that is three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year," he said.

The Commonwealth Games Federation expressed disappointment with the decision and stated, “We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours' notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the government".

The Federation claimed that Victoria had deviated from the agreed-upon plans and incurred additional expenses against the advice of the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia.