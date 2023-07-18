This Australian state has refused to host Commonwealth Games, ‘not a difficult decision’, says Premier; here's why2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:56 AM IST
The Australian state has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to major cost blow-outs, leaving organisers scrambling to keep the event afloat. State Premier Daniel Andrews said the estimated cost of Aus$2 billion had ballooned to Aus$7 billion, which he deemed too high.
The Victoria state in Australia has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing significant cost overruns. The initial estimated budget of Aus$2 billion escalated to approximately Aus$7 billion, leading the state's Premier, Daniel Andrews, to deem it “well and truly too much".
The withdrawal of Victoria as the host leaves the fate of the Games uncertain, as fewer countries have shown interest in hosting the event, which is seen as losing its relevance. The Federation, however, remains committed to finding a solution in the best interest of the athletes and the Commonwealth Sport Movement.
The Commonwealth Games typically attract over 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, most of which are former territories of the British Empire. The last Games were held in England in 2022 after Birmingham stepped in late in the piece.
Commonwealth Games Australia president Ben Houston called it "extremely disappointing", he added, "We are working with the Commonwealth Games Federation to understand the broad impacts on the Games in 2026."
The decision has been met with disappointment and criticism from various quarters including the Victorian state opposition, with concerns raised about the impact on the Games and Victoria's reputation as a global events leader.
(With inputs from AFP)