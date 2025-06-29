‘This bag has skeletons of babies:’ Man walks into Kerala police station, makes chilling confession

A 26-year-old man in inebriated state walked into a police station in Kerala's Pudukad on Sunday and made a confession that sent the force into a tizzy. The man told the officers that the bag he was carrying contained the skeletal remains of his two newborn babies -- one who died four years ago and the other two years ago, news agency PTI reported.

The man told the officials that the babies were born from his relationship with a 21-year-old woman and that both are unmarried. He further claimed that both infants had died and had been buried at separate times and locations over the past four years.

"A man turned up at the station around 12:30 am saying the bag had the remains of two babies," said a senior police officer. "He said one child died four years ago, the other two years ago. We are verifying his claims and treating the case as a possible homicide at this stage," the officer told the news agency.

Police will visit the two burial sites mentioned by the man -- one at a public cremation ground and another on private land. Forensic experts and medical teams will assist in the investigation, he said. "We are looking into all angles. So far, we cannot confirm if this is a case of murder. The investigation is ongoing," the officer added.

The officer said a police team under Chalakkudy DySP are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death of the infants.