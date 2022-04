The craze for doing innovative things has pushed Bihar's Diwakar Kumar from Khagaria to convert his car into a helicopter. The man did it all by himself by watching the videos on YouTube.

Diwakar Kumar said,"I saw it on YouTube and thought of doing this. I have spent ₹3.5 lakhs on the modification. I will use it for bookings in wedding ceremonies" while speaking to news agency ANI.

Diwakar Kumar modified the car and added a rotor blade, tail boom and the car also had red and blue stripes on the side and on the roof. He will rent out his car during wedding, Kumar said.

In Bihar, people with thier creativity has converted old cars into helicopter, as such instances are also reported earlier from the state.

Guudu Sharma claims that he has spent around ₹2 lakh to modify the old Nano car. He also plans to rent it out for wedding ceremonies at a nominal price of ₹15,000. There are reports that Guddu Sharma is already getting a lot of bookings from people who are ready to book this unique car.

'There is a lot of enthusiasm among people about booking helicopters during weddings and its demand is also very high. In such a situation, many people want that they go to their wedding by helicopter, but due to the high fares, it is not possible for everyone. That's why I have modified my Tata Nano car and given the design of the helicopter so that people can fulfill their hobby even at less cost," Sharma said.

Also, Mithilesh, a pipe fitter hailing from Simari village in Baniyapur, has modified his Tata Nano car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter.

Even though the car cannot fly, it has design features of a conventional helicopter-like main rotor, tail boom and tail rotor. The rotors and side panels are also fitted with colourful LED lights.

