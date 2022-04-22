This Bihar man modifies his car into 'helicopter' by watching YouTube. See photos

'There is a lot of enthusiasm among people about booking helicopters during weddings and its demand is also very high. In such a situation, many people want that they go to their wedding by helicopter, but due to the high fares, it is not possible for everyone. That's why I have modified my Tata Nano car and given the design of the helicopter so that people can fulfill their hobby even at less cost," Sharma said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}