This Bihar man modifies his car into 'helicopter' by watching YouTube. See photos

Guudu Sharma claims that he has spent around ₹2 lakh to modify the old Nano car. He also plans to rent it out for wedding ceremonies at a nominal price of ₹15,000. There are reports that Guddu Sharma is already getting a lot of bookings from people who are ready to book this unique car.
'There is a lot of enthusiasm among people about booking helicopters during weddings and its demand is also very high. In such a situation, many people want that they go to their wedding by helicopter, but due to the high fares, it is not possible for everyone. That's why I have modified my Tata Nano car and given the design of the helicopter so that people can fulfill their hobby even at less cost," Sharma said.
Also, Mithilesh, a pipe fitter hailing from Simari village in Baniyapur, has modified his Tata Nano car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter.
Even though the car cannot fly, it has design features of a conventional helicopter-like main rotor, tail boom and tail rotor. The rotors and side panels are also fitted with colourful LED lights.
