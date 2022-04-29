This city hikes CNG price by 2.20/kg; rates surge to 77.20

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The price of CNG has been hiked from Friday for the fourth time this month in Pune. The rates of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been hiked by ₹2.20 taking the new rates to ₹77.20 per kg.
In April, CNG prices rose from ₹62.20 to ₹68, then to ₹73. Later the prices went up again by ₹2, bringing the cost to ₹75. And, on Friday, the CNG prices increased to ₹77.20.
According to Ali Daruwala, the national spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers Association, the rise in CNG prices is due to a rise in demand and insufficient production of gas. The demand for India itself has tripled in the last year.
Daruwala said that India was purchasing gas from Qatar, Muscat, and other Arabic countries for the last several years for 20 dollars per cylinder. However, the European countries have begun to buy gas from the Arab nations at 40 dollars per cylinder which is double the price. "The demand at 40 dollars has put an extra burden on the Indian exchequer," he said.
Besides, the LNG cargo ships which are coming to India via sea route too have been disrupted because of Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Until the war ends, we cannot expect any respite from price cuts," Daruwala added.
