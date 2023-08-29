This Company Created a Return-to-Office Plan That Employees Actually Like
The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Summary
- J.M. Smucker is ordering workers to be at its Ohio headquarters for 22 ‘core’ weeks. It is a strategy that may resolve the tug of war over how we work.
.M. Smucker’s leaders aren’t worried about their sparsely populated campus, which anchors one end of this town.
