This Company Is Nvidia’s AI Chip Partner—and Its Stock Is Soaring

One of the world’s hottest chip areas is dominated by a relatively little-known South Korean company: SK Hynix.

The hardware powering the current artificial-intelligence craze is most closely linked with Nvidia. But packaged alongside Nvidia’s brainy H100 processors are specialized memory chips that enable the mind-boggling number of near-instantaneous computations behind AI applications.

SK Hynix is the main provider of the latest high-bandwidth memory chip for Nvidia’s top-line AI processor chip. The Icheon, South Korea-based firm has long been a major player in the boom-and-bust world of memory chips, but it hasn’t historically been viewed as an industry pioneer.

A decade ago, SK Hynix bet more actively than its rivals on high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, in which memory chips known as DRAM are stacked on top of one another as if they were floors of a skyscraper. Park Myeong-jae, who heads the company’s product design for advanced memory, said the field was considered uncharted territory at the time.

Now, with the rise of AI applications that rely on high-bandwidth memory, SK Hynix has emerged as one of the early hardware victors, although competition is intensifying and the gap with its local rival, Samsung Electronics, is narrowing.

SK Hynix says its next-generation HBM chips can process the equivalent of 230 full-high-definition movies in a second.

Memory chips are no longer just supporting players in computing, said Park. “In essence, the evolution of memory technology, including HBM, is paving the way for the future development of AI systems," he said in a written interview.

Despite a severe downturn in the broader memory-chip world, caused in part by slumping sales of smartphones and computers, SK Hynix’s stock price has risen by almost 60%since the start of the year, nearly triple the gains of Samsung Electronics and above the roughly 30% gains seen by Micron Technology and Intel. Nvidia’s share price has more than tripled in 2023.

The stock-price rise comes despite a rough year for SK Hynix, which still relies overwhelmingly on its traditional memory-chip business for revenue. In the April-to-June quarter, SK Hynix reported a net loss equivalent to about $2.2 billion, showing that its financials haven’t yet seen much benefit from its advances in high-bandwidth memory. By contrast, Nvidia’s profit for the May-to-July quarter topped $6 billion.

Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT guzzle vast amounts of data that must be retrieved from memory chips and sent to the processing units for computations. With its skyscraper-style stacking, HBM is designed to work more closely in tandem with processors designedby the likes of Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, boosting performance.

SK Hynix, together with AMD, was the first to introduce high-bandwidth memory to the market in 2013. Its newest fourth-generation version stacks 12 traditional DRAM chips together, up from eight in the previous version, and provides the industry’s top levels of data-transfer efficiency and heat dissipation.

The feat required inventing new ways of stacking and fusing the chips together. For the 12-layer version, SK Hynix uses a liquid material to fill the gaps between the layers, replacing the conventional method of applying a thin film between each layer.

In its latest stacking process, the firm uses intense heat to ensure the chip layers fit evenly together and compresses them with 70 tons of pressure to fill the gaps.

Roughly a decade ago, Nvidia and AMD sought partners to build a new type of memory chip capable of transferring bigger volumes of data at once to their graphic-processing units with more speed, said Kim Joung-ho, whose university research lab has worked on high-bandwidth memory with SK Hynix since 2010.

SK Hynix responded to those requests with more concerted investment.

“It reflects both a commitment to a new technology and a bit of luck in having bet big on a product that’s gained spotlight in the AI era," said Kim, a professor of electrical engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Initially, the memory industry’s investment in HBM was limited because of low demand and technical difficulties, said Peter Lee, a Seoul-based semiconductor analyst at Citi. But SK Hynix was more bullish on HBM’s prospects during that early period, Lee said.

Park, the SK Hynix executive, said the company’s HBM task force at first didn’t see AI as a leading use for the new type of memory chip. The driving mission, he said, was overcoming the “memory wall," referring to the tech industry’s perception that computing performance was limited by memory-chip speed.

“We were confident that high-bandwidth memory for high-performance computing would eventually lead to the appearance of relevant applications," Park said. “And HBM indeed laid the foundation for the cryptocurrency and AI boom later."

SK Hynix said in April it expected its HBM revenue for 2023 to grow more than 50%. The portion of worldwide DRAM revenue that comes from AI demand is projected to grow to 41% in 2025 from 16% this year, analysts at Citi said.

SK Hynix isn’t assured of keeping its early lead.

Samsung, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips overall, is preparing to introduce its next-generation model later this year and is working to expand partnerships with customers, said Harry Yoon, Samsung’s vice president and head of memory marketing, in a written interview. It plans to invest aggressively and double HBM production by 2024 from this year’s level.

Samsung is expected to catch up to SK Hynix in market share this year, with both taking 46% to 49% of the market, according to market-research firm TrendForce. Micron of the U.S. is projected to take roughly 5%, TrendForce said. Micron has expressed confidence that it could catch up with its two Korean competitors.

Nvidia recently touted a new processor for accelerated computing and AI, set to arrive in the second quarter of 2024 and equipped with the “world’s fastest memory." It didn’t mention the supplier’s name.

Industry experts say the firm best primed to meet Nvidia’s requirements is SK Hynix, which said earlier this month that it had begun providing samples of its next-generation HBM to customers.

SK Hynix hasn’t said how much it has invested in high-bandwidth memory and doesn’t break out sales figures for the chips, but it says the category that includes HBM now accounts for more than 20% of total DRAM sales, up from a single-digit percentage as recently as last year.

Park said SK Hynix still held an edge in development speed, quality and readiness for mass production. “Based on these advantages, the company intends to keep leading the market," he said.