This Company Is Nvidia’s AI Chip Partner—and Its Stock Is Soaring

A decade ago, SK Hynix bet more actively than its rivals on high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, in which memory chips known as DRAM are stacked on top of one another as if they were floors of a skyscraper. Park Myeong-jae, who heads the company’s product design for advanced memory, said the field was considered uncharted territory at the time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}