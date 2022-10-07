This compound in mouthwashes can suppress Covid-19: Study2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 02:40 PM IST
A compound, which is usually found in mouthwashes, can block the entry of the Covid-19 virus into the cells
A study has found that some mouthwashes can suppress Covid-19 infection. The researchers have said in the study that some mouthwashes, that contain a chemical known as ‘cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC)’ block the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the cells, thus, suppressing the infection.