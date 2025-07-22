This country is safest in Asia. Check where India stands

China ranks as the safest country in Asia and 15th globally in the Numbeo Safety Index 2025 with a score of 76.0. India secured 66th place, outperforming the US and UK, while Andorra was named the safest country worldwide with a score of 84.7.

Published22 Jul 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Andorra has been named the world’s safest country of 2025.
Andorra has been named the world’s safest country of 2025.(iStock )

China has emerged as the safest country in Asia according to the Numbeo Safety Index 2025, ranking 15th globally with a safety score of 76.0. The index evaluates nations based on crime rates, perceptions of safety, and trust in law enforcement, using user-contributed data from across the world.

India, meanwhile, outperformed several developed nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, securing the 66th position out of 147 countries with a safety score of 55.7. In comparison, the UK was ranked 87th (score: 51.7) and the US 89th (score: 50.8)—nations typically considered safe and stable.

Among India’s South Asian neighbours, Sri Lanka ranked 59th (score: 57.9), Pakistan was placed 65th (score: 56.3), and Bangladesh lagged far behind at 126th (score: 38.4).

Topping the global list was the small European nation of Andorra, named the “world’s safest country of 2025” with a score of 84.7. Nestled in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, Andorra was praised for its low crime rates and high public safety.

Three Middle Eastern nations—United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Oman—also featured in the top five globally, credited with their robust security systems and minimal crime levels.

World’s Top 10 Safest Countries of 2025

Andorra – 84.7

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – 84.5

Qatar – 84.2

Taiwan – 82.9

Oman – 81.7

Isle of Man (a British Crown Dependency) – 79.0

Hong Kong (China) – 78.5

Armenia – 77.9

Singapore – 77.4

Japan – 77.1

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Venezuela was labeled the least safe country, with a troubling safety score of 19.3. Other nations plagued by instability and crime—such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Haiti—also found themselves at the bottom of the list.

World’s Top 10 Least Safe Countries

Venezuela – 19.3

Papua New Guinea – 19.7

Haiti – 21.1

Afghanistan – 24.9

South Africa – 25.3

Honduras – 28.0

Trinidad and Tobago – 29.1

Syria – 31.9

Jamaica – 32.6

Peru – 32.9

About the Index

The "Numbeo Safety Index" is based on data crowdsourced from users around the world. While not necessarily matching official government reports, the index offers a comparative snapshot of safety by analyzing variables such as crime levels, public sentiment, trust in law enforcement, and perceptions of personal security.

