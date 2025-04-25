This fight is between ’Dharma’ and ‘Adharma’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Pahalgam terror attack

He further said, “Once, it was said, 'Our religions are different; we cannot live together.' And the nation was divided. We accepted this, perhaps with the hope that things would improve. But even after 75 years, that hope remains unfulfilled. Just recently, the Army Chief of Pakistan reiterated the two-nation theory in his speech. We must take this seriously. The whole world is one family. No matter the religion or sect, eventually, everyone moves toward the same truth. Hatred is not our nature. Enmity is not our nature. But neither should helplessness be our nature. A powerful person should choose nonviolence. The weak have no other option. Our strength must be visible; only then will the world understand that these people are strong and should not be provoked. Only then do the evil forces of the world begin to understand.”