‘This girl’: Prince Harry could see through William’s comments about Meghan Markle, says Royal Family insider

A frank dating advice Prince William once gave to his brother, Prince Harry, regarding Meghan Markle is what broke their relationship down.

According to a UK publication, citing a biography 'Finding Freedom', William had always been deeply protective of his brother, adding that the brothers always attracted people who wanted to take advantage of them.

The book is written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

When Prince Harry began dating the ‘Suits’ actress, the book quotes a source as saying Prince William told his brother, "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

However, the Business Insider cited the biography as saying that Harry detected snobbery. "Harry could see through William's words. He was being a snob," a family friend was stated as saying.

The moment William urged Harry to take things slow with Meghan has been defined as one that broke the formerly solid connection between the two brothers, according to an extract in the book.

"William didn't know a whole lot about Meghan; he wanted to make sure Harry wasn't blindsided by lust," another source quoted in the book.

Gossip within the Royal family worsened the tension between the brothers, and according to the biography, one senior royal also dubbed Meghan "Harry's showgirl".

The book stated that, two months following the conversation, the brothers scarcely communicated and their visits to each other's homes became infrequent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recounted the complete romantic tale of their engagement night in their docuseries 'Harry & Meghan,' while also revealing that their engagement interview was "orchestrated."

Following the release of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, journalist Mishal Husain, who conducted their BBC interview, disputed the Duchess' assertion.