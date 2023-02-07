This Indian-American girl is in ‘world’s brightest' students list

Natasha Perianayagam, an Indian-American girl, has been named in the world’s brightest students list by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. Natasha Perianayagam has been named in the world’s brightest students list for the second consecutive year. Natasha Perianayagam is 13 years old and is studying at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey, the United States.

