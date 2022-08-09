‘This is also Louis Vuitton’: Mahua Moitra’s dig on ‘fashion sense’ tweet

Mahua Moitra, recently in news for ‘hiding’ her Louis Vuitton bag while a debate on price rise was on, took a dig at a news portal's video showing a ‘change in her fashion sense’ after the row
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who was recently in news for allegedly “hiding" her Louis Vuitton bag in Parliament just as a debate on price rise began, took a dig at a news portal that had tweeted about a change in her “fashion sense" after the controversy.
The news portal had tweeted a video of Mahua Moitra arriving at Parliament. While she’s mostly seen carrying the same Louis Vuitton bag to Parliament, this time, the Trinamool Congress MP was clicked carrying a different bag.
Posting a video of the same, the news portal remarked: “From the Parliament: My very own Louis Vuitton? Mahua changes her fashion sense after handbag row or…"
Replying to the video, Mahua Moitra said, “My dears- this is also Louis Vuitton - the Pochette. Do look it up- will save you time trying to figure it out."
She also added, “The car’s a G-Wagon with an AP numberplate belonging to Andhra MP who we often car pool with. Saved you some detective work here too! Cheers!"
A week ago, a video showed Mahua Moitra allegedly "hiding" her Louis Vuitton bag just as another MP started a debate on "mehngai" (price rise/inflation) in the Lok Sabha surfaced.
The video showed Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar speaking in the Lok Sabha and Mahua Moitra sitting next to her. Just as Kakoli Ghosh begins her speech with "mehngai", the camera points to Mahua Moitra putting her Louis Vuitton bag down on the ground.
Just this much and the video clip created an uproar on social media as netizens attacked and trolled her over the “irony" of the situation and "hypocrisy".
BJP spokesperson Shaina NC took a dig at Mahua Moitra over her branded bag worth lakhs, saying “aur kitne acche din chahiye?"
Replying to the trolling and the attacks, Mahua Moitra posted a collage of her pictures showing her carrying the same Louis Vuitton bag to Parliament on various occasions. She also quoted PM Modi, saying “jhola leke aye the…jhola leke chal padenge."
"Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…," Mahua Moitra tweeted.
