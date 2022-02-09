In wake of the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Metro will continue to run with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed until further notice. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is continuously taking measures to ensure a safe journey for passengers. “While passenger entry was regulated at stations over three hundred and seventy times yesterday, trains were shortly looped to prevent excess passenger build up about a dozen times," DMRC said in a tweet.

Four hundred and seventy-five gates are currently open across Metro stations to ensure compliance with Covid norms.

DMRC is continuously taking measures to ensure safe journey for passengers. While passenger entry was regulated at stations over three hundred and seventy times yesterday, trains were shortlooped to prevent excess passenger build up about a dozen times. pic.twitter.com/z0E38qiXTP — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) February 9, 2022

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,114 new COVID cases, 12 fatalities, and 2,079 recoveries in the span of 24 hours. With the new cases today, the cumulative total reached 1846198, while the active tally stands at 6,908.

Meanwhile, the death toll touched 26010 and the recovery total has been pushed to 26010.

India logged 71,365 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,10,976, while the active cases declined to 8,92,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 2.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.70 per cent, the ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!