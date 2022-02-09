This is how Delhi Metro ensures compliance with Covid-19 norms

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Metro: While passenger entry was regulated at stations over three hundred and seventy times yesterday, trains were shortly looped to prevent excess passenger build up about a dozen times
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In wake of the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Metro will continue to run with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed until further notice. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is continuously taking measures to ensure a safe journey for passengers. “While passenger entry was regulated at stations over three hundred and seventy times yesterday, trains were shortly looped to prevent excess passenger build up about a dozen times," DMRC said in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In wake of the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Metro will continue to run with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed until further notice. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is continuously taking measures to ensure a safe journey for passengers. “While passenger entry was regulated at stations over three hundred and seventy times yesterday, trains were shortly looped to prevent excess passenger build up about a dozen times," DMRC said in a tweet.
Four hundred and seventy-five gates are currently open across Metro stations to ensure compliance with Covid norms.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,114 new COVID cases, 12 fatalities, and 2,079 recoveries in the span of 24 hours. With the new cases today, the cumulative total reached 1846198, while the active tally stands at 6,908.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,114 new COVID cases, 12 fatalities, and 2,079 recoveries in the span of 24 hours. With the new cases today, the cumulative total reached 1846198, while the active tally stands at 6,908.
Meanwhile, the death toll touched 26010 and the recovery total has been pushed to 26010.
Meanwhile, the death toll touched 26010 and the recovery total has been pushed to 26010.
India logged 71,365 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,10,976, while the active cases declined to 8,92,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India logged 71,365 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,10,976, while the active cases declined to 8,92,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The death toll climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.