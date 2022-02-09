This is how Delhi Metro ensures compliance with Covid-19 norms

In wake of the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Metro will continue to run with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed until further notice. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is continuously taking measures to ensure a safe journey for passengers. “While passenger entry was regulated at stations over three hundred and seventy times yesterday, trains were shortly looped to prevent excess passenger build up about a dozen times," DMRC said in a tweet.

