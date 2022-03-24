'This is significant': PM Modi lauds GeM achieving 1 lakh crore order value

'This is significant': PM Modi lauds GeM achieving ₹1 lakh crore order value1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
The GeM is the national public procurement portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State government organisations
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The GeM is the national public procurement portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State government organisations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of ₹1 lakh crore in Financial Year 2021-22, stating that the platform is empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) with 57 per cent of order value coming from the sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of ₹1 lakh crore in Financial Year 2021-22, stating that the platform is empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) with 57 per cent of order value coming from the sector.
The GeM is the national public procurement portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State government organisations.
The GeM is the national public procurement portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State government organisations.
"Happy to know that Government e Marketplace (GeM) has achieved order value of ₹1 lakh crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57 per cent of order value coming from the MSME sector," PM Modi said in a tweet.
"Happy to know that Government e Marketplace (GeM) has achieved order value of ₹1 lakh crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57 per cent of order value coming from the MSME sector," PM Modi said in a tweet.
As per the data, the annual procurement was ₹38580 crore in the FY 20-21, in FY 19-20 it was ₹22991 crore, in FY 18-19 the procurement was ₹17462 crore, FY 17-18 it was ₹6188 crore and in the year 2016-17 the annual procurement was ₹422 crore.
As per the data, the annual procurement was ₹38580 crore in the FY 20-21, in FY 19-20 it was ₹22991 crore, in FY 18-19 the procurement was ₹17462 crore, FY 17-18 it was ₹6188 crore and in the year 2016-17 the annual procurement was ₹422 crore.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!