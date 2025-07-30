'This is unfortunate...': BJP MPs react to Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs announcement on India

Trump’s Tariffs on India: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called the 25 per cent tariff announcement, "plus a penalty," by US President Donald Trump “unfortunate,” but have also urged the public to wait for an official statement from the Government of India, noting that Trump often takes a "U-turn".

The American President on Wednesday announced that India would face a 25 per cent tariff on goods exported to the United States from August 1. He also imposed a penalty for purchasing "a vast majority of their military equipment" and oil from Russia. August 1 was the deadline Trump had set for reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, including India.

‘America Will Not Be Able To Execute This Strategy’ “This is unfortunate, and I am sure that the Government of India will take appropriate steps in this regard. Trade and industry will depend on what the Government of India decides,” BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said.

BJP MP Hemang Joshi pointed out that Trump has a tendency to issue unilateral statements, adding, “Even before this, he made a statement, and then made a U-turn.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi responded to Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports by stating, “We are confident that under PM Modi's leadership, America will not be able to successfully execute this strategy. We will also make a strong counter-strategy.”





Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On ‘Friend’ India In a brief yet typically forceful post, the American President described India as "our friend" but criticised the country for imposing "far too high tariffs (that are) among the highest in the world" and for maintaining "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country".

"Remember, while India is our friend... we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world. And they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."