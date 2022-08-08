This is what Centre said on salaries of professionals at five-star hotels

The Ministry of Tourism has replied to the claims that the professionals at the five-star hotels are being paid 'very less'. Read on to know what the government said
Listen to this article
The government on Monday replied to a question on the claims that the professionals at the five-star hotels are paid “very less" as compared to their working hours. The government said that under the voluntary scheme for classification /reclassification of operational hotels, the Ministry of Tourism “only classifies operational hotels under various star categories based on standards of facilities and services provided by them."
The government said, “These guidelines stipulate staff welfare facilities such as separate locker rooms, rest rooms, wash rooms and dining area. Ministry does not stipulate the remuneration of staff in the classified hotels."
The government was also asked whether it ensures while recognising the five-star category of the hotels that their employees are paid as per their hours of work. The Central government was also asked whether it has taken any action against any such hotel.
Replying to the question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “As far as hotels under the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) are concerned, the pay scales of employees are implemented as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises."
“Complaints received in the ministry regarding issues in the hospitality industry, either directly or through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring Systems (CPGRAMS) portal, are taken up with the concerned service providers to facilitate resolution of the issues."
“The complainant is also advised to approach the appropriate forum for redressal, on case to case basis," the government replied.
