This is what Mehul Choksi plans to do next as India prepares for extradition

"For his medical treatment, he had to go to Belgium, and he has been there getting his treatment for the cancer. Whenever for any country, there is an extradition request made by another country wherein they have a treaty. First of all, the person has to be arrested, then the person has to show that he's got community ties, and then we have to show that he is not a flight risk and that there is a medical condition. So that's the only ground.”